The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday detained a woman suspected to be plotting a suicide attack ahead of Republic Day. The woman hails from Pune, and the police said an investigation was under way.

“We had inputs about a suspect,” Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan said on Friday. “Fortunately, after working on all the leads, we were able to apprehend the suspect late last [Thursday] night.

Central intelligence agencies had alerted the state police that a woman from Pune had moved to Kashmir and was in regular touch with the Islamic State group, unidentified officials said. Following this, the police issued an alert in the Valley on Wednesday.

The Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad had reportedly questioned the 18-year-old in 2015 when they found that she had been in touch with the Islamic State group. She was then allegedly planning to travel to Syria. The ATS later sent her for a “deradicalisation programme”.