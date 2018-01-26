Two wanted criminals were shot dead on Friday in an encounter with the Punjab Police, ANI reported.

Vicky Gounder and his accomplice Prema Lahoriya were killed in the encounter in a village in Sri Ganganagar district near the Punjab-Rajasthan border, according to The Tribune.

The two gangsters also fired over a dozen rounds at the police. Two policemen were taken to hospital after they sustained injuries in the abdomen and chest during the encounter.

The police team that killed the two men was led by Additional Inspector General (Intelligence) Gurmeet Chauhan and Inspector Bikramjit Brar.

Wanted criminals Vicky Gounder & Prema Lahoriya shot dead in an encounter with #Punjab Police — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

Vicky Gounder’s real name is Harjinder Bhullar. He is the prime accused in the killing of gangster Sukha Kahlwan. In November 2016, ten armed men, clad in police uniforms, helped him and four others, including Khalistan Liberation Force chief Harminder Singh Mintoo, escape from the Nabha Jail, The Tribune reported. The assailants had fired more than a 100 rounds at the guards.

He was Punjab’s most-wanted criminal after the jailbreak.

The Punjab government then announced Rs 25 lakh as a reward to any person providing information on the prisoners who escaped.