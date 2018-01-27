A Pune-based woman, who was detained by the Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday for a suspected suicide attack plot, will now be let off. Her brief arrest turned out to be a case of misinterpretation of intelligence inputs from central agencies, PTI reported on Saturday.

Sadiya Anwar Shaikh, 18, had come from Pune and was staying in Bijbehara as a paying guest and was planning to join the Islamic State, the police had said earlier.

However, after questioning her, police contacted her family and will send her back as there is no case pending against her in Kashmir or Maharashtra.

Central intelligence agencies had alerted the state police saying that surveillance needs to be mounted as the woman had moved to the Kashmir Valley. However, the police issued an alert to all districts that she was plotting a suicide bomb attack on Republic Day.

The Pune Anti-Terrorism Squad had reportedly questioned the 18-year-old in 2015 when they found that she had been in touch with the Islamic State group. She was then allegedly planning to travel to Syria. The ATS later sent her for a “deradicalisation programme”.

A Facebook post by the girl, in which she purportedly joked that she would stage a suicide attack, is believed to have added to the suspicion, India Today reported.