The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday dismissed the Congress’ criticism over its president Rahul Gandhi being allotted a sixth row seat during the Republic Day celebrations. The ruling party said that the Congress treated the BJP leaders similarly when it ruled the country, PTI reported.

“We never made it an issue,” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said. “We function with a spirit of democracy, whereas you claim to have a 133-year-old illustrious history. If this is your democratic spirit or understanding of democracy, it is a shame on the Congress party.”

Rao added that there is no “Congress rule” in the country, but Gandhi thinks he is a “super Very Very Important Person”. “Rahul is trying to tell us that he is a super VVIP and should be put ahead of everyone else, even if he does not hold a position [in the government] or does not fall into the protocol list.”

“Our party believes in a value system. We not only follow laws, rules and traditions, but also ensure respect for leaders and opposition leaders,” Rao claimed.

On Friday, the Congress had accused the BJP of disregarding convention by making Gandhi sit in the sixth row. It had also accused the saffron party of not allowing Gandhi and other Opposition leaders to meet the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, who were chief guests at the Republic Day function. However, Gandhi told NDTV that he was “not bothered” about where he had been allocated a seat.