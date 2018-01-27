Two civilians were killed in clashes with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian on Saturday, Greater Kashmir reported. Several were injured during the protests.

Shopian’s Chief Medical Officer confirmed the number of casualties. The deceased have been identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Ahmad Khan.

The protestors had hurled stones at the security officials, reports said. Locals started fresh protests after the security personnel resorted to firing at the civilians.