The local administration has imposed restrictions on parts of Srinagar after two civilians were killed in a clash with Army personnel in Shopian on Saturday, Greater Kashmir reported. The district administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident. The officer will have to submit a report within 20 days.

Soon after the killings, Joint Resistance Leadership called for a shutdown across Kashmir, the English daily reported.

“Complete restrictions will be imposed within the territorial jurisdictions of Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, Safakadal and MR Gunj police stations and partial restrictions within those of Maisuma and Kralkhud,” an official statement said.

While acknowledging that the civilians succumbed to bullet injuries, the Army claimed it was forced to open fire on the protestors in self defence.

The deceased have been identified as twenty-year-old Javid Ahmad Bhat and twenty-four-year-old Suhail Javid Lone, Greater Kashmir reported. Another youth, Rayees Wagay, is in a critical condition and is undergoing medical treatment, News18 reported.