The Delhi Police on Friday arrested the co-accused in the case of a fire at an illegal factory in Bawana Industrial Area. Seventeen workers died in the blaze at the two-storey firecracker factory, which had a permit to function only as a plastic factory, on January 20.

A senior police officer told The Hindu that Lalit Goyal was taken into custody as investigators suspected he ran the factory with the accused Manoj Jain, who was arrested the day of the fire. Goyal had been absconding since the fire last week.

Delhi’s Rohini Police handed Goyal over to the Crime Branch, which is looking into the case. He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for four days, The Indian Express reported. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar confirmed Goyal’s arrest.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court sent Jain to five days in police custody.