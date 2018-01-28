The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday released the names of 44 of the 51 candidates it will field in the Tripura Assembly elections. Candidates from the party’s ally, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, will contest the remaining nine seats.

The term of the Tripura Legislative Assembly will conclude on March 14 and polling will be held in the state on February 18.

The BJP made the decision at a meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee that National President Amit Shah chaired. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were among those who attended the meeting, The Indian Express reported.

Six former Congress MLAs, who in 2017 first joined the Trinamool Congress and then the BJP, were named in the list. “We had conducted three surveys and tickets were given on the basis of these,” said Tripura BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar.