A 32-year-old man died at a hospital in Mumbai on Saturday evening after he was sucked into an Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI, machine, NDTV reported. Police have arrested a doctor, ward boy, and ward attendant and registered an FIR.

Rajesh Maru, who worked as a salesman, was helping an elderly relative get inside the MRI room in Nair Hospital when a ward boy asked him to take the relative’s oxygen cylinder inside. The machine’s magnetic force sucked Maru in, after which his relative and ward boys pulled him out. They took him to the emergency ward as he was bleeding profusely, but he died within 10 minutes.

The dean of Nair Hospital suspended the ward boy involved for negligence. Maru’s family, as well as local residents and BJP legislator MP Lodha, protested inside the dean’s cabin on Sunday, demanding immediate action against the culprits.

“It is just because of the carelessness of hospital’s doctors and technical carelessness,” DNA quoted one of Maru’s family members, Naranbhai Jitiya, as saying. “No security guard was present to tell him he should not carry an oxygen cylinder with him to an MRI room. It is the duty of the doctors and technicians to tell relatives what precautions to take.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Maru’s family. The police filed a First Information Report against Dr Siddhant Shah, ward boy Vitthal Chavan and ward attendant Sunita Surve under Section 304A (death caused by negligence).