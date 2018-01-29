The 84-year-old farmer, who had attempted suicide at the Maharashtra secretariat on January 22, died at JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday, PTI reported.

A farmer from Dhule district, Dharma Patil, had alleged that the government had paid him only Rs four lakh compensation for five acres of farmland, which was acquired for a thermal power plant. The octogenarian had consumed rat poison after his various visits to Mantralaya in the last three months did not yield any results.

The doctors had earlier said that he was in a critical condition and was not responding well to treatment, The Times of India reported.

“Dharma Patil’s postmortem was conducted at the JJ Hospital,” unidentified officials told PTI on Sunday. “His body will be handed over to his family later.”

On January 24, the Maharashtra government had announced compensation of Rs 15 lakh to Patil.