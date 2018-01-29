Explosions have been heard near a military academy in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Monday morning, BBC reported. One of the militants involved in the attack has been arrested, TOLO News reported.

Heavy firing and explosions began near the Marshal Fahim National Defense University at around 5 am, The Guardian reported. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

The attack comes two days after a suicide bombing in the Capital city claimed 103 lives and left 235 people injured. A week earlier, Taliban terrorists had killed 22 people in a hotel in Kabul.