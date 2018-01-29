India’s benchmark share indices reached fresh all-time highs in early trade on Monday, ahead of the Economic Survey for 2017-’18, to be tabled in Parliament later in the day. Investors are also looking forward to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s Budget on Thursday – his last full Budget in the central government’s current term.

At 10.57 am, the BSE Sensex was at 36,372.67 points, 322.23 points higher than the previous close. The National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was 85.55 points up, at 11,155.20. Both levels were slightly lower than their respective highs of the day, which were also record highs.

Last week, the Sensex had crossed 36,000 points and the Nifty 50 hit the 11,000 mark for the first time.

On the Sensex, the top five gainers were Maruti Suzuki, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel, Kotak Mahindra and HDFC. The stocks that declined the most were Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Yes Bank.

On the Nifty 50, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, TCS, Indiabulls Housing and UPL were the stocks that gained the most. Dr Reddy’s, Bharti Airtel, Gail India, ITC and Lupin were the top five losers.

At 10.45 am, the Indian rupee was at 63.57 to a dollar, marginally lower than the previous close of 63.55.