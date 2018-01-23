The BSE Sensex crossed 36,000 points for the first time on Tuesday, and the National Stock Exchange Nifty hit the 11,000 mark. At 12.07 pm, Sensex was trading 276.88 points higher at 36,074.89, and Nifty was 91.70 points up at 11,057.90.

The market rally was a result of the Centre’s efforts to rein in the fiscal deficit, according to Mint. The Finance Ministry had announced on January 17 that it would reduce additional borrowing to Rs 20,000 crore for the 2017-’18 fiscal year, down from the Rs 50,000 crore it earlier planned to raise. The report said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interview with TimesNow, in which he indicated that the Budget would not be a populist one, was likely to keep market sentiment high.

Tata Steel, Coal India, Infosys, the State Bank of India and National Thermal Power Corporation were the top gainers on the BSE on Tuesday morning. The biggest losers were Asian Paints, Wipro, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors.

On the Nifty, stocks of Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Steel, GAIL and Cipla gained the most. Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Ambuja Cements, Bosch and Asian Paints were the worst performers.

All other major Asian markets also rose on Tuesday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng was 422 points up at 12.10 pm Indian Standard Time, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 closing nearly 308 points higher.

At 12.28 pm, the Indian rupee was trading eight paise up at 63.82 against the United States dollar.