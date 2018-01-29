China on Monday said it is ready to hold talks with India to resolve their differences on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, PTI reported.

The controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is part of China’s One Belt One Road initiative. India has been opposed to the project as a part of it would pass through the disputed territory of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Regarding the CPEC, China has repeatedly reiterated our position,” said Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Monday. “China stands ready to communicate and hold talks with India to seek a proper solution so that these differences will not affect our general national interests. This best serves the interests of the two countries.”

China has repeatedly said the multi-billion-dollar project was not targeted at “any third party”.

Hua said differences could be “resolved with sincerity and mutual respect” and that both parties could “seek proper solution for management of the differences”.

“We should not ask one party alone to solve this problem,” she was quoted as saying. “We are willing to work with India to work with dialogue and communication for a better solution.”