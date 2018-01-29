Murdered journalist Gauri Lankesh’s brother Indrajit Lankesh said on Monday that he would move the Karnataka High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into her death. Unidentified persons shot dead Gauri Lankesh outside her home in Bengaluru on September 5, 2017.

“It has been five months since Gauri’s death,” Indrajit Lankesh told the media on Monday after lighting a candle on his sister’s grave in Chamrajpet, Bengaluru, The New Indian Express reported. “I fully cooperated with the investigation, but I feel the Special Investigation Team, under pressure from the state, is carrying out the investigation along only one track. Today I will speak to my lawyers and will approach the high court.” January 29 would have been Gauri Lankesh’s 56th birthday.

Her brother said he wondered how the investigation team could release detailed sketches of the accused based merely on CCTV footage in which the men’s faces were covered with helmets. “I lost faith in the investigation the day the sketches were released.”

Indrajit Lankesh added that his sister’s murder was discussed even in the British and United States legislatures.

“Since the murder has occurred in Bengaluru, and the Special Investigation Team has been constituted by the state, all questions regarding the murder should be addressed to the state,” Indrajit Lankesh said. “But I found people questioning the Centre, which was something I could not digest.”

Regarding reports that the investigation team had made a breakthrough in the case, Lankesh said the team should announce such a development. He also expressed disappointment at the presence of Congress leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a rally in support of Gauri Lankesh three days after her murder. Indrajit Lankesh said he would not attend the “Gauri Day” event at Town Hall in Bengaluru on Monday.