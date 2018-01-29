The Odisha Police arrested a Border Security Force jawan on Monday from Murshidabad district in West Bengal for allegedly sexually exploiting a 23-year-old woman, the local Kalinga TV reported. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

The jawan has been identified as Suresh Kumar. Malkangiri Superintendent of Police P Jagmohan Meena said Kumar met the woman at a village in the district, where he had been posted for anti-Maoist operations in 2013, the Hindustan Times reported.

Kumar took the woman to his house in Haryana’s Sonepat city and promised to marry her. The woman became pregnant and had a baby girl in 2014. However, the jawan stopped coming home. After waiting for him for six months, the woman returned to her parents’ house in Malkangiri, the report said.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Malkangiri Police in February 2017. During the investigation, the police discovered that the jawan had already gotten married in 2006.