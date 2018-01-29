Congress leader Jagdish Tytler on Monday claimed that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi took several rounds of North Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to assess the situation, News18 reported. The former union minister claimed Gandhi was “extremely anguished” at the behaviour of the Congress’ Delhi MPs, who were asked to control the situation.

The Nanavati Commission has named Tytler as one of the organisers of the riots. He is also an accused in the killing of three Sikhs outside the Gurudwara Pulbangash in his Delhi north constituency.

On Monday, Tytler also accused the Shironami Akali Dal in Punjab of a “vicious smear campaign.”

Meanwhile, former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal claimed on Monday that Rajiv Gandhi had “supervised” the 1984 riots, ANI reported. “Jagdish Tytler has revealed that Rajiv Gandhi travelled with him across the city in 1984,” Badal told the agency. “It means that the then prime minister was supervising the killings. The Central Bureau of Investigation must look into it. It is a very serious issue.”

In April 2017, Tytler had refused to undergo the CBI’s lie detector test in connection with the 1984 riots.