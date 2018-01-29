A police officer from Punjab shot himself during a students’ protest at the Punjabi University’s regional centre in Jaitu city of Faridkot district on Monday, The Times of India reported.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Baljinder Singh Sandhu was at the regional centre to diffuse tension between students, when he shot himself in the head. The bullet Sandhu fired also hit a constable, leaving him critically injured, the Hindustan Times reported. Though the two officials were rushed to hospital, Sandhu died.

One group of students was protesting against “moral policing” by Jaitu Station House Officer Gurmeet Singh, who had allegedly detained three college students some time ago, the daily said. Another group supported the officer’s action, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajinder Singh said.

College Principal Inderjit Kaur told the Hindustan Times that the police had detained three students, including a girl, who were waiting for a bus on January 12. “The students missed two buses and the station house officer started questioning them. He later took them the police station.”

“On January 27, Sandhu called the students to the Jaitu police station to resolve the matter, but Singh did not turn up, following which the students started a protest,” she added.

Bathinda Zone Inspector General of Police MS Chhina told The Times of India that the protestors claimed the police were favouring the group which opposed the demonstration. He claimed that Sandhu had shot himself because he was “unable to bear the stress of the altercation.”

Faridkot Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said a case of abetment to suicide had been filed against unidentified protestors.