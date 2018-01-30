Fresh violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj town on Monday night when a shop was set on fire by unidentified men. The incident, which took place around 10.30 pm in Indira Market area, set alarm bells ringing for the district administration that had earlier claimed that the situation was getting back to normal. Police vigil had to be intensified after the incident.

Inspector General of Police (Aligarh) Sanjeev Gupta described the incident as a “guerrilla style-attack”. He said the unidentified men had entered the shop from the back entrance and caught the owner unawares, following which they ransacked the shop and set it on fire.

“However, unlike other instances, there was no mob involved in this incident. It was a smaller group of men,” Gupta said.

The police have registered a case in connection with the fresh violence, which brings the total number of cases pertaining to the communal violence in Kasganj to six.

Violence broke out in the Uttar Pradesh town on January 26 when a group of bike-borne men, believed to be associated with Hindutva groups, disrupted a Republic Day programme in a Muslim-dominated colony. They came waving saffron flags and the Indian tricolour and got involved in heated arguments with the residents of the colony.

The first incident of gunfire exchange took place later on Friday in another locality, which led to the death of one person, identified as Chandan Gupta alias Abhishek. Sporadic instances of arson (pictured above) and rioting continued in the town over the next two days. The situation was relatively stable on Sunday.

More than 112 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the violent incidents. IG Gupta said 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case of Chandan Gupta, but the prime accused is still absconding.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Police transferred the current Superintendent of Police (Kasganj) Sunil Kumar to the Police Training College in Meerut on Monday.