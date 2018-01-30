Pakistani Army on Tuesday opened fire on forward and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Nowshera area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, PTI reported. The Pakistani troops lobbed mortars and started firing, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

Pakistani troops targeted Indian positions in Kalal, Kalsian, Jhanger and Baba Khori sectors, the Greater Kashmir reported, quoting unidentified officials.

The firing and shelling began at 7 am on Tuesday, Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told PTI. All schools in the border areas have been closed.

A day earlier, the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid by militants in Baramulla district’s Uri sector, IANS reported.

Quoting defence ministry sources, the report said Indian troops noticed suspicious movement in the Gohalan area on Monday and forced the militants to go back.