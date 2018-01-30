Police found a bag containing electronic devices in a forest near Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala Hills in Andhra Pradesh on Monday night, PTI reported. An investigation is underway to find who left the material there and why, police said.

The material included a walkman, a mobile phone, motherboard, conductors, wires and capacitors, said Inspector-General of Police M Kantha Rao in Tirupati.

The Anti-Smuggling Task Force found the plastic bag containing the devices when it was returning after a routine check in the forest on Monday, Sub-Inspector M Vasu told PTI.

More details are awaited.