The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam on Tuesday removed Coimbatore Lok Sabha lawmaker AP Nagarajan from a key party post and expelled more than 150 office-bearers from its units in Coimbatore and Kancheepuram districts, PTI reported.

The party’s coordinator O Panneerselvam and Chief Minister and co-coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami said in a joint statement that Nagarajan had been sacked as the presidium chairman of AIADMK’s Coimbatore urban unit.

The decision comes a day after the party expelled 117 members of the Sivaganga district unit, including former MLAs KK Umadevan and Cholan CT Palanichamy.

Panneerselvam and Palaniswami had launched on Monday a membership drive ahead of a meeting of the party’s district secretaries on February 2 to discuss how to fill up the posts left vacant after the expulsions of hundreds of members and leaders following the victory of ousted party leader TTV Dinakaran in the RK Nagar bye-election in December 2017. All these members are accused of being Dinakaran loyalists.