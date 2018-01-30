One person was shot dead and five people were injured when two groups fired at each other in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi town on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Jagdishpur locality in front of the Nirikshan Bhavan, Jansatta reported.

A 45-year-old man, identified as Ashfaq, was shot dead, a senior police official told Scroll.in. The police said that the attack was related to personal rivalry between Ashfaq and an unidentified person who had hired the gunmen to kill him.

Security forces deployed at the spot where one was killed & 5 were injured in a clash between two groups in #Amethi pic.twitter.com/ZVufuxb5kw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2018

The gunmen, who were later caught by the residents and handed over to the police, sustained injuries when a crude bomb exploded during the fight. The police identified one of them as Amit Chaubey, a resident of the city of Chhapra in Bihar’s Saran district, but did not disclose the identity of the other accused.

The police deployed a huge number of its personnel as it did not want to take any chance after the recent communal clashes in the city of Kasganj.