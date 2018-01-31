United States President Donald Trump has called his presidency the “new American moment” – a better time than ever before to “start living the American dream”. Trump was delivering to the US Congress his first State of the Union Address on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning Indian time).

After a year of political disagreements, Trump said he was “extending an open hand” to both parties – Republicans and Democrats – to protect Americans “of every background, colour and creed”.

US presidents deliver the State of the Union Address every year, except in the first year of their term.

In an attempt to address concerns on immigration, Trump said his policies would help immigrants as well, but those policies would “focus on the best interests of American workers and American families”. He pledged to “continue our fight” until the Islamic State is defeated.

“Last year I pledged that we would work with our allies to extinguish ISIS from the face of the earth,” he said. “One year later, I’m proud to report that the coalition to defeat ISIS has liberated almost 100% of the territory once held by these killers in Iraq and Syria.”

He told the Congress that under his term, the US was “restoring” its “strength and standing abroad” as well as “strength and confidence at home”.

Laying out his other achievements, Trump hailed his “massive tax cuts” and said he had “ended the war on American energy” and the war on clean coal.