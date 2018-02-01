Budget 2018 live: Arun Jaitley announces ‘world’s largest’ government-funded healthcare scheme
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Budget for the financial year 2018-’19 in Parliament on Thursday. The Budget is a comprehensive report on all of the government’s finances for the upcoming financial year.
Citizens and market watchers are hoping for Budget 2018 to be largely focused on the farming sector and the fiscal deficit as well as on tax sops for the corporate sector and the middle class. This will be the last full-year Budget of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government before the Lok Sabha elections, which are currently scheduled for the summer of 2019.
Jaitley has started the Budget speech in Parliament. He is scheduled for a live interview at 2 pm. A post-Budget press conference is scheduled for 4 pm and a discussion with the Economic Advisory Council at 4.30 pm.
Live updates
11.48 am: Jaitley says 10.38 crore Mudra loans have been given so far under the Prime Minister Mudra Loan Yojana. 76% of these loan accounts belong to women and over half to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. The government proposes an allocation of Rs 3 lakh crore for lending under the scheme in 2018-’19. The finance minister says the government “successfully exceeded the target” in previous years.
11.44 am: 187 projects sanctioned under the Namami Gange programme, at an allocation of Rs 16,713 crore, says Finance Minister Jaitley.
11.42 am: The finance minister says the government is moving towards universal health coverage. Announces additional allocation of Rs 600 crore for nutritional support for tuberculosis patients.
11.40 am: Jaitley announces what he calls is the world’s “largest state-funded healthcare programme”. The government will launch a flagship National Health Protection Scheme, which will have 50 crore beneficiaries. The Centre will give up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year. This will include secondary and tertiary healthcare.
11.37 am: Jaitley says we need path-breaking interventions to address health holistically in primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare systems. He announces an allocation of Rs 1,200 crore for 1.5 lakh centres under the National Health Policy 2017 to provide comprehensive diagnostic services.
11.36 am: Jaitley announces 18 new autonomous Schools of Planning and Architecture in Indian Institutes of Technology and National Institutes of Technology.
11.32 am: “We now propose to take education holistically,” Jaitley says. A survey conducted for over 20 lakh students to assess learning outcomes will help target the problem district-wise, he says. “We will initiate an integrated BEd programme for teachers to improve the quality of teachers.”
11.32 am: The government will focus on spending more on livelihood, agriculture and rural infrastructure, says Jaitley. This will get Rs 14.34 lakh crore from budgetary and non-budgetary resources.
11.30 am: Rs 2,600 crore allocated for 96 irrigation-deprived districts that have suffered from depletion of groundwater, Jaitley says.
11.29 am: Jaitley announces an affordable housing fund, funded through priority sector lending.
11.28 am: Jaitley says 6 crore toilets have been built so far under the Swachh Bharat campaign. The target for the next financial year is to build 2 crore toilets.
11.26 am: 8 crore poor women to get free LPG connections, Jaitley says.
11.26 am: We will announce a special scheme to help the governments of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi to manage crop residue to curb air pollution, Jaitley says.
11.25 am: Jaitley proposes “favourable taxation” for farmer producer organisations.
11.24 am: Jaitley proposes creating infrastructure for aquaculture, fisheries and animal husbandry with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore.
11.23 am: Scope of irrigation fund to be expanded to include more areas, Jaitley says.
11.22 am: Jaitley proposes Rs 500 crore Budget allocation for Operation Green.
11.21 am: India’s agricultural exports are at $100 billion. Exports of farm commodities to be liberalised, Jaitley says.
11.20 am: Budget allocation in the food processing industry will be increased from Rs 715 crore to Rs 1,400 crore.
11.20 am: We have promoted organic farming in a big way, Jaitley says. Rs 200 crore allocated for the sector.
11.17 am: Cultivation of horticulture crops in clusters can boost production and marketing: Jaitley. Agri-market Development Fund with a corpus of Rs 2,000 crore to be set up for developing agricultural markets, Jaitley says.
11.16 am: The government will make an institution after consulting relevant ministries to help farmers decide on the right prices after they harvest their crops: Jaitley
11.16 am: Jaitley says 470 APMCs have been connected to e-NAM network, and rest will be connected by March.
11.15 am: Want farmers to earn 1.5 times the cost of produce of their crops: Jaitley says on the government’s promise of doubling farm incomes in five years
11.13 am: From ease of doing business, our government has moved to ease of living for the poor and middle class: Jaitley
11.12 am: Jaitley says the government hopes the economy will grow at 7.2% to 7.4% in the second half of 2018-’19. “We sought to effect a paradigm shift in the agriculture sector,” he says. “Narendra Modi gave a clarion call to double the income of farmers by 2022, India’s 75th year of independence.”
11.09 am: Arun Jaitley lists out major government schemes implemented in recent years. “We have worked sincerely without weighing political costs.” Services being delivered at doorsteps and into accounts – this has reduced the role of middlemen and corruption, he says.
11.08 am: This year’s budget will particularly focus on strengthening the rural economy, Jaitley says. India has improved by 42 places in the Ease of Doing Business rankings, he says.
11.07 am: India is expected to grow at 7.4% next year, Jaitley says.
11.05 am: Jaitley hails reforms such as the tax system, benefits to the poor, improvement in tax base after demonetisation, the insolvency and bankruptcy code, and proposed recapitalisation of banks. India is now a $2.5-trillion economy, he says.
11.04 am: Jaitley says the government has implemented a series of structural reforms, and India now stands out as one of the fastest growing economies.
11.03 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rises to present the Budget.
11.01 am: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan starts the proceedings with an obituary for BJP MP from Palghar, Maharashtra, Chintaman Wanaga.
10.58 am: Cabinet approves Budget 2018. Jaitley will begin his speech shortly.
10.56 am: The Confederation of Indian Industry says reducing corporate tax could be the “Brahmastra” this Budget. “Anticipate a focused address to agrarian distress in Budget 2018 and expect a strong push to public expenditure in today’s budget,” it says according to News18.
10.55 am: Five minutes to go before Finance Minister Arun Jaitley starts his Budget speech in Parliament.
10.26 am: Cabinet meeting begins inside Parliament ahead of the Budget.
10.23 am: Sniffer dogs inspect copies of the Budget before they are taken inside the Parliament building.
10.22 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj arrive at the Parliament.
A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms published on Monday said the ruling BJP received Rs 290 crore of Rs 325.27 crore that corporate houses donated to 10 political parties through electoral trusts in 2016-’17.
10.17 am: Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury tweets, “No amount of fake promises made in the Budget can obliterate the fact that unemployment has shot up under this govt. Forget creating new jobs, existing jobs have been lost.”
He also shares a cartoon on how the BJP got the lion’s share of corporate donations in 2016-’17.
10.12 am: Here’s what is on the finance minister’s agenda today.
10.04 am: “CEA Dr Arvind Subramaniam has given his diagnosis. Let’s see whether the patient [the government in charge of the economy] is still in denial or it will take corrective action,” Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram tells CNN-News18.
10 am: Finance Minister arrives in Parliament. A Cabinet meeting is schedule for 10.30 am.
9.54 am: Stock markets soar ahead of the Budget – Sensex is 181.43 points up at 36,146.45 and Nifty is trading 50 points higher at 11,077.70.
9.52 am: Arun Jaitley meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Budget, as is tradition.
9.45 am: Copies of Budget 2018 arrive in Parliament.
9.41 am: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla tells CNBC-TV18 that the Budget will focus on public welfare. “We must fulfil everyone’s expectations,” he said. “The government has already announced recap plans for PSU banks and is committed to its focus on rural development.”
There has been much discussion on India’s widening fiscal deficit – the difference between expenditure and revenue. The government had already exceeded its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year – 3.2% of the Gross Domestic Product – in November 2017. The deficit in the April to November period was Rs 6.12 lakh crore, while the estimate in the Budget for 2017-’18 was Rs 5.46 lakh crore.
9.38 am: President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry Rashesh Shah tells CNBC-TV18 that the Indian economy picked up sharply since October 2017, and that a slip on fiscal deficit would not worry him.
9.33 am: Here’s an explainer on the Budget and how it affects citizens.
9.26 am: Reports say Arun Jaitley will present the Budget in Hindi in Parliament. This will make him the first finance minister since independence to deliver the Budget speech in Hindi. Reports say the aim is to portray it as a Budget for the common people and to reach the rural population.
9.19 am: Stock markets open higher ahead of the Budget – Sensex at 36,105.88 up 140.86 points and Nifty at 11,066.55 higher by 38.85 points.
The “Budget briefcase” is an English tradition that dates back to 1860. It contains the documents on the finance minister’s speed on the Budget.
9.06 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley leaves his office in North Block with the iconic briefcase that contains the documents on the Budget.
8.54 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives at the office of the Ministry of Finance.
8.50 am: With investors nervous about the Budget, both Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Wednesday.
8.45 am: Security on alert outside the finance minister’s house in Delhi.
8.35 am: Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla says it will be a “good budget” “for the benefit of the common people”.
8.30 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley adds the “final touches to the General Budget 2018-’19” along with his Budget Team in his office in North Block in New Delhi.