Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said “the fiscal arithmetic” of the Budget for 2018-’19 could be incorrect. “I don’t think I can blame the Budget for being motivated by scoring points in elections, but fiscal arithmetic is at fault,” he told The Indian Express. “This Budget is high on projecting a bright picture, but how will that be sustained [by the underlying fiscal arithmetic]?”

Singh’s was one of the many reactions to the Budget Jaitley presented in Parliament on Thursday.

Secretary General of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury said, “The Modi government’s last full Budget is a textbook exercise in post-truth: Unconnected to ground realities.” He also criticised the decision to raise the minimum support price of crops by 1.5 times, claiming it was moved aimed at drawing votes in the upcoming elections in eight states.

Modi govt's last full budget is a textbook exercise in post-truth: Unconnected to ground realities. #UnionBudget — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 1, 2018

Fraud of MSP only for Kharif i.e. Elections:

Cost of production used by govt does not include costs of family labour & land rent, which is the global norm. We reiterate our demand for bringing a law giving farmers the Right to Sell at MSP. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) February 1, 2018

The Telugu Desam Party, an ally of the BJP at the Centre, is disappointed with the Budget. YS Chowdary, the minister of state for science and technology, said the Budget did not address some concerns such as the funding to build Amravati, the Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant told PTI that this is “a Budget for the elections”. “Hence, the focus has been shifted from industries to farmers, healthcare and education,” he said. He added that the government was forced to take “desperate measures” after the criticism it faced because of the Goods and Services Tax, demonetisation, and the results of the Gujarat elections.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said Jaitley had failed the fiscal consolidation test. “This failure will have serious consequences,” the Congress leader added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia, too, expressed disappointment. “I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for the national Capital,” Kejriwal said. “Disappointed that the Centre continues its step-motherly treatment of Delhi.” Sisodia pointed out that the Budget did not include plans to tackle crimes against women in Delhi.

I had expected some financial assistance to important infrastructure projects for national capital. Am disappointed that Centre continues its step-motherly treatment to Delhi — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 1, 2018

I had personally requested a special package for 2000 electric buses for Delhi, which could have played a major role in combating air pollution. Unfortunately, BJP govt does not care for Delhi.



N/4 — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 1, 2018

On the “disappointing Budget 2018”, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said there was “nothing for the aam aadmi, no tax [relief] for the middle class, no incentives to create jobs, no investment stimulus”.

Congress Spokesperson Manish Tewari said that with Budget 2018, the government had attempted to “pay lip service to farmers and to other marginalised sections of society”, but that it was a “classical case of ‘too less’”.

Randeep S Surjewala, another Congress spokesperson, accused the government of making a mockery of farmers with its so-called initiatives. “UPA agriculture growth: 4.2%, in NDA 1.9%,” he said on Twitter. “Modiji, at this pace, the incomes of farmers will double only by 2052. Why are you playing this cruel joke with farmers?”

On the whole disappointing #Budget2018. Nothing for the aam aadmi, no tax for the middle class, no incentives to create jobs, no investment stimulus. Silence on disaster relief for #CycloneOckhi & on the defence budget. No MSP for rabi farmers. No additional funds for MNREGA. pic.twitter.com/2qROUfXPiv — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2018

The govt has attempted to pay lip service to farmers and to other marginalised sections of society but it is a classical case of too less and completely at the inappropriate time: Manish Tewari, Congress #UnionBudget2018 pic.twitter.com/npQLkF2oHn — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2018

#Budget2018

किसान की आय साल 2022 तक दुगनी = जुमला



खेती की बढ़ोतरी दर -

कांग्रेस सरकार (2004-5 से 2013-14) = 4.2%

मोदी सरकार ( 2014-15 से 2017-18) = 1.9%



मोदी जी, इस गति से आय दुगनी साल 2052 में होगी !

क्यों कर रहें हैं किसान से क्रूर मज़ाक़ ?

3/ — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) February 1, 2018

Former Prime Minister HD Dewe Gowda acknowledged that the finance minister had tried to introduce measures for farmers, but he said they made not be enough. “The problems of farmers and rural people are enormous,” he said. “The measures may not be sufficient.”

Ministers from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party were all praise for the Budget: