Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh his wife Pratibha and four others on Thursday were named as accused in a disproportionate assets case in the supplementary chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, ANI reported. The chargesheet was filed in Delhi’s Patiala House Court.

On January 22, the Patiala House Court had asked the investigating agency to file a supplementary chargesheet in the case after the Enforcement Directorate had submitted a status report. The report had claimed that the agency had recorded the statements of several witnesses and investigated bank transactions.

The Enforcement Directorate had earlier filed a chargesheet against Life Insurance Corporation agent Anand Chauhan in the case. Chauhan was arrested on July 9, 2016, under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering, however, was granted bail on January 2.

The former chief minister is accused of amassing assets worth Rs 10 crore, which were disproportionate to his income between 2009 and 2011, when he was a Union minister. He was also charged with forgery and corruption by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

In July 2017, the Delhi High Court had dismissed a plea filed by Singh and his family seeking to quash the case of money laundering against them. They were granted bail in May by a special CBI court.