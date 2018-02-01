An unidentified man threw a petrol bomb into the compound of Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi’s house in Yangon on Thursday. Suu Kyi was not at her house at the time of the incident and the bomb caused minor damage to the lakeside property. The de facto leader was in Naypyidaw.

Officials have obtained photos of at least one of the accused, Suu Kyi’s spokesperson Zaw Htay told local television channel DVB. “We need to be even more careful,” the spokesperson said.

Yangon Police posted images of the suspected accused and the bottle that was used to store the explosive. The police have asked those with information related to the attack to contact them.

Suu Kyi has been at the receiving end of international criticism over the Rohingya crisis. She has been accused of doing little to protect the Rohingya Muslim community from targeted attacks.

The Rohingya

Myanmar treats Rohingyas as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and does not acknowledge their rights as an official ethnic group. The community has been subjected to massive violence by the Buddhist majority and the Army in Myanmar.

The United Nations and the United States called it an “ethnic cleansing” of the Muslim minority community. The Human Rights Watch said the Myanmar military massacred people and raped, arbitrarily arrested and set ablaze hundreds of predominantly Rohingya villages in Rakhine state.