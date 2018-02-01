The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that an eight-month-old rape survivor has been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Live Law reported. The baby’s 28-year-old cousin raped her on Sunday.

Additional Solicitor General PS Narasimha filed two status reports on Thursday, one by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority and another from AIIMS. He told a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that the infant’s family was given an immediate compensation of Rs 75,000.

“A team of doctors had visited the Kalawati Saran Children’s hospital where the girl was admitted earlier and after examining the health condition of the girl, she was shifted to AIIMS,” Narasimha said.

The baby’s parents had asked her aunt – the mother’s sister who lives in the same building in Northwest Delhi’s Netaji Subhash Place – to babysit her and her 2-year-old sister as they had to work on Sunday morning. The accused was also home at the time. When the mother, who is a domestic worker, returned in the afternoon, she found the child bleeding between her legs. Her father told reporters later that her bed was soaked in blood,.

The eight-month-old had to undergo a three-hour surgery in a hospital in North Delhi for her injuries. The police charged the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation in connection with the rape and asked two doctors from AIIMS to submit a report on the baby’s condition. On Thursday, the doctors’ report to the top court said, “Overall, the child looks stable and is recouping following surgery. The surgical wound will need regular aseptic and further management will be done as per need.”

The top court also asked the petitioner to file details of sexual assaults against children across India so that it could take a “national view” of the matter.