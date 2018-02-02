A Class 9 student who was found unconscious in the toilet of his school in northeast Delhi’s Karawal Nagar died later in hospital on Thursday. The Delhi Police on Friday detained three people based on CCTV footage that showed five people, including the deceased, fighting inside the toilet, ANI reported.

The school authorities claimed the boy was suffering from diarrhoea, which led to his death, and the police said they did not find any injuries on the boy’s body. However, his parents have alleged that he was beaten up by other students, the Hindustan Times reported.

The police have registered a complaint and the medical board will conduct a post mortem on Friday, PTI reported. The police are questioning his classmates and the students who found him in the toilet.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) AK Singla had earlier told the Hindustan Times that some students were seen following the boy after he entered the washroom. Singla had said the police was questioning them.

“There was no scuffle,” a teacher from the school said, according to the Hindustan Times. “The boy was not keeping well. He fell unconscious and was taken to the hospital as soon as the school came to know of it.”

The boy’s cousin, however, claimed the school was hiding facts and said the police’s claims of no injuries on boy’s body were not true. “He did not die because of an ailment but was beaten up and that too under the watch of the teachers,” the Hindustan Times quoted the cousin as saying. He also claimed to have seen injury marks on the boy’s neck and chest.

In September 2017, a Class 2 student was found with his throat slit inside the toilet at a Gurugram school. His senior from the school has been detained in the case.