A minister in Pakistan’s Sindh province allegedly killed his wife and then shot himself in their Karachi home on Thursday, Geo TV reported on Friday, quoting police. The couple was found dead on Thursday with gunshot wounds.

Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, 71, was a member of the Pakistan People’s Party, and his wife Fariha Razzaq was a former member of the Sindh Provincial Assembly and a former journalist. Bijarani was the provincial minister for planning and development.

Staff at the couple’s house told police that they had heard the couple quarrelling for a few days. The two had married in 2010.

Bijarani’s body was found on a sofa in a study room, and a pistol was lying at his feet, Counter-Terrorism Department official Raja Umar Khattab told Dawn. Razzaq’s body was found on the floor near the room’s door, he said. Police recovered a 30-bore pistol and four bullet casings from the house.

Three bullet wounds were found on Razzaq’s body – on her head, abdomen and leg – while Bijarani got one bullet wound on his head, the autopsy showed. The doctors handed over one of the bullets to the police for investigation.