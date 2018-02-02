At least 18 people were injured, three seriously, when a vehicle climbed the pavement in central Shanghai, ploughed into pedestrians and stopped before a Starbucks store, Reuters reported on Friday. The incident took place around 9 am local time (6.30 am Indian Standard Time).

The Shanghai government said that the van burst into flames, but the flames were extinguished. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle had been smoking, the Shanghai public security bureau said on social networking website Weibo. He was also transporting illegal and hazardous materials, the bureau said.

Chen is being treated for his injuries at a local hospital. The other injured are also receiving medical treatment.

“The store is currently closed and we will assist the authorities in their investigations,” an unidentified Starbucks spokesperson told the agency. He said the store was undamaged.

Some witnesses tried to break the window of the van and drag out six people stuck inside including the driver, The People’s Daily reported according to Reuters. However, The Guardian reported that the story was later taken down and replaced with the Shanghai government’s statement.