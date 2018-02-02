The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday filed a chargesheet against former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and 33 others in connection with a land acquisition scam in Gurugram, which allegedly caused farmers a loss of around Rs 1,600 crore, the Hindustan Times reported.

In the chargesheet filed in a Panchkula court, the CBI also named Hooda’s Principal Secretary Murari Lal Tayal, retired IAS officer SS Dhillon and former Union Public Service Commission member Chhatar Singh.

The CBI brought two cupboards to store the 80,000 pages of the chargesheet.

The scam came to light in 2007. Between August 2004 and August 2007, private builders allegedly conspired with public servants during Hooda’s tenure to acquire 400 acres from farmers in Gurugram for only Rs 100 crore, while the land was worth Rs 1,600 crore.

The Haryana government under the Congress had allegedly issued a notification under the Land Acquisition Act to acquire land to set up model industrial townships in Gurugram’s Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula. The CBI alleged that the private builders had threatened farmers with acquisition to get the land at throwaway prices.

Hooda features prominently in the Justice Dhingra report the Haryana government submitted to the Supreme Court in April 2017. He is accused of giving a few private companies undue advantages in procuring licences to develop four sectors in Gurugram. This includes Skylight Hospitality, which is owned by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra.