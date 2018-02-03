Scroll.in journalist Nayantara Narayanan won the Indian Society for Study of Pain’s Journalist of the Year Award on Friday. Narayanan won the award for an article detailing the challenges of living with fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition.

The story was part of the Scroll.in series Invisible Pain published in March 2017. The series explored pain conditions that are common but little understood and little discussed. People suffering these conditions find it difficult to find doctors who understand their pain, and often experience a lack of empathy and support among in their families and among peers.

The Indian Society for Study of Pain, or ISSP, is an organisation started in 1984. It is the Indian chapter of the International Association for Study of Pain, and focuses on pain management and relief for patients. Today, ISSP has more than 1,300 members and 25 different specialities in pain management.