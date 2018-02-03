Dennis Edwards, the former lead singer of the United States-based band The Temptations, died on Friday, CBS News reported. Edwards, who would have turned 75 on Saturday, died in Chicago, his family told the network. Information about the cause of his death has not been shared.

Edwards became the lead singer for The Temptations in 1968, replacing David Ruffin, The Guardian reported. Edwards was sacked from the group in 1977, but returned in 1980. In 1984, Edwards quit the group to start a solo career. His first solo album, “Don’t Look Any Further,” reached number two on the R & B charts.

The singer returned to The Temptations in 1987 but left again two years later. The group won Grammy awards for two songs –“Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” and “Cloud Nine” – while Edwards was part of the band.

Edwards was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with The Temptations in 1989. In the 1990s, he began a tour under the name The Temptations Review featuring Dennis Edwards.