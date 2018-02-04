The Uttar Pradesh government, under a new excise policy, has made it mandatory for all liquor vendors to go cashless from April, The Times of India reported on Saturday.

The move is aimed at ensuring that vendors do not sell alcohol over the maximum retail price. The policy, approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet in January, requires vendors across the state to accept payments through credit and debit cards and other e-payment modes, the report said.

All retailers must be equipped with cashless modes of payment from April, Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Vijay Kumar Mishra told The Times of India. “Digital transactions will leave no scope for overpricing of liquor by retailers,” he said.

Agra district Excise Officer Omveer Singh said that under the policy, the state had the power to cancel licences of retailers and wholesalers who overcharge customers.

The new excise policy of Uttar Pradesh is also aimed at increasing liquor sales and revenue, both of which plunged after the Supreme Court banned the sale of alcohol along highways.

The regulations are expected to give the state government Rs 20,402.99 crore in revenues in 2018-’19, against Rs 15,730 crore in 2017-’18, the Hindustan Times reported soon after the policy was approved. This is an estimated rise of 29.71%, or Rs 4,672.99 crore, in excise revenue.

An online tendering process and GPS-fitted trucks to check smuggling have also been planned under the new policy.