Travelling by air in India is now cheaper than taking an autorickshaw, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said at a conclave in Indore on Saturday, according to PTI.

“Some people will say that I’m talking nonsense,” he said, explaining that when compared on the basis of each kilometre, air travel turned out to be cheaper. “Passengers spend only Rs 5 a kilometre on air travel from Indore to Delhi, but if you take an autorickshaw in this city, you spend Rs 8 to Rs 10 a kilometre.”

Sinha also said that more people were taking flights today, as India has the cheapest air fares in the world. Four years ago, 11 crore people took flights, and this number is likely to rise to 20 crore by the end of the current financial year, he said.