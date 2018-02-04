Hukum Singh, a veteran politician and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana, died of breathing problems in Noida’s JP Hospital on Saturday. The 79-year-old had been in hospital for a month, The Indian Express reported.

Singh was elected an MLA in Uttar Pradesh seven times and has served as a minister in the state before becoming a Lok Sabha member in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter, saying: “Anguished by the demise of MP and veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh, Shri Hukum Singh Ji. He served the people of UP with great diligence and worked for the welfare of farmers. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will attend Singh’s last rites in Kairana on Sunday.