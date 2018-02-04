Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan stirred a controversy on Saturday after a Right to Information query revealed that he wears spectacles worth Rs 49,900, reported PTI. The cost of the spectacles, which includes Rs 45,000 for the lens and Rs 4,900 for the frame, has been reimbursed by the state government.

Sreeramakrishnan, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), also claimed Rs 4.25 lakh as medical reimbursement in 15 months between October 2016 and January 2018, reported The Indian Express. “I found it difficult to sit in the Assembly as I was unable to see properly and I had to often move my head to look from one side to the other,” Sreeramakrishnan said. “I also had trouble climbing steps. So my doctor then advised me to get a better glass and I did that.”

RTI activist and advocate DB Binu said it was unfortunate that the Speaker has not showed any restraint in spending taxpayers’ money, reported IANS. The Speaker and MLAs are entitled to claim medical reimbursement as per Member of Kerala Legislative Assembly (Medical facilities) Rules, 1994.

Recently, a similar RTI query showed that Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja had bought spectacles worth Rs 28,000. Her bill was also reimbursed by the state exchequer.