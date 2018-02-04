At least two people were killed and 70 injured early Sunday after a train carrying 139 passengers collided with a freight train in South Carolina of the United States. Around 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled from the freight train, BBC reported.

“Amtrak Train 91, operating between New York and Miami, came in contact with a CSX freight train at around 2:35 am in Cayce, South Carolina,” Amtrak said in a statement, according to Reuters. “The lead engine was derailed, as well as some passenger cars.”

Officials said all passengers had been evacuated from the train.

#BREAKING: Two fatalities in passenger train versus freight train. @CountyLex EMS has transported more than 50 injured. #LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 4, 2018

The accident comes days after another Amtrak train carrying several Republican legislators collided with a garbage truck in Virginia. The accident, which took place on January 30, killed one and injured many.