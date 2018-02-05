Four soldiers were killed on Sunday after Pakistani troops allegedly violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Bhimber Gali sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, The Indian Express reported. Higher calibre weapons – either anti-tank missiles or artillery guns – were used, the daily quoted unidentified officials as saying.

The soldiers who lost their lives were from the 15 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Battalion of the Indian Army’s 25 Infantry Division. They were identified as Captain Kapil Kundu, 23, from Haryana, 43-year-old Havildar Roshan Lal from Jammu and Kashmir, Rifleman Ram Avtar, 28, from Madhya Pradesh, and 23-year-old Rifleman Shubam Singh from Jammu and Kashmir.

Four Army soldiers have lost their lives & one injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri sector. Firing still underway. More details awaited #JammuAndKashmir — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2018

The shelling reportedly began in Poonch district’s Shahpur area at 11.15 am and spread to areas in Balakote sector in Mendhar and Manjakote in Rajouri district around 3.30 pm. Five people, including two Armymen, a Border Security Force assistant sub-inspector and two civilians were injured.

“The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, and heavy damage has been inflicted on Pakistani Army posts,” the Greater Kashmir quoted an unidentified spokesperson as saying.

Between January 18 and January 22, 14 people, including eight civilians, have been killed in firing along the International Border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts. More than 300 schools near the LoC and the International Border in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts were closed for a week between January 21 and January 28.