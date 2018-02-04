A 15-year-old girl and a soldier were injured in cross-border firing at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday, the police told PTI. Both have been hospitalised. The girl has been identified as Shahnaz Bano, a resident of Shahpur village.

The firing started around 11 am when Pakistan targeted forward posts and villages along the LoC in Shahpur sector, said a defence spokesperson. Army officials told IANS that Pakistani soldiers used small arms, automatics and mortars. The Indian Army fired in retaliation.

Meanwhile, there were reports of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Bhimber Gali sector. More details are awaited.

Between January 18 and 22 this year, 14 people, including eight civilians, have been killed in shelling along the International Border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts and LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts. Over 300 schools located near the LoC and the International Border in Rajouri, Poonch, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts were closed for a week between January 21 and 28, reported NDTV.