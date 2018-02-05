The Delhi Police on Monday arrested a gunman from Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj district in the city’s Okhla Mandi locality, NDTV reported. One person, however, escaped.

Tanwir alias Munnawar is a member of the “Chhenu” gang in Uttar Pradesh, and is wanted for committing a double murder in Delhi in 2017 and for firing at policemen.

#Delhi: An encounter took place between police and a criminal in Okhla Mandi area in the early morning hours. Criminal carrying a reward of Rs 70,000 was arrested following exchange of fire. — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018

The police reportedly were tipped off that Tanwir would visit the Okhla Mandi locality with an accomplice early on Monday morning. They barricaded the area and laid a trap to catch them, NDTV reported.

Tanwir saw the police on reaching the area and shot at them. The policemen fired back at the vehicle the criminals were in. Tanwir was hit twice but the bulletproof vest he was wearing saved him. The accomplice, however, managed to escape. Two policemen were injured during the incident.