A woman in Kanpur first flung her five-year-old son off the 11th floor balcony of their new home before jumping off the building herself, PTI reported. The woman and her son died.

The family of the 33-year-old woman Jaya Agarwal said she was schizophrenic, and may have acted during a severe episode, the police said.

“Jaya, her husband Pawan, and their two sons were at their newly-constructed flat in Kanpur’s Indiranagar area on Sunday,” said Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Kumar. “The woman seems to have suffered a severe psychotic attack when she threw her son off the balcony,” he said.

“She suffered a sudden attack and ran towards the balcony,” The Times of India quoted her husband as saying.

Pawan and some other residents of the apartment rushed to help the boy, who was lying in a pool of blood on the ground when Jaya jumped off too, the police said.