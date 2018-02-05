The Supreme Court, on Monday, asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India to file a reply within four weeks against the life ban the board had issues against tainted former pacer S Sreesanth, ANI reported.

Last week, the apex court had agreed to hear an appeal filed by the 34-year-old after BCCI had scuppered his plan of representing another country. Sreesanth had expressed his desire to move out in October last year, after the Kerala High Court decided to reimpose the life ban handed to him by the BCCI for his alleged role in the 2013 spot-fixing scandal. “I have been banned by the BCCI but not by the ICC [International Cricket Council],” Sreesanth had said.

However, the BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary ruled out the move, “The ICC is very clear that any player who is banned by any full member can neither play for any other full member nor for any other association,” Chaudhary said.

Sreesanth had earlier tried to arrange a move to play in a Scottish league too, but once again failed to obtain a No Objection Certificate from the BCCI.

In August last year, the Kerala High Court had briefly lifted the ban imposed by the BCCI following Sreesanth’s appeal. However, it was reinstated after the board filed a counter-affidavit in the court.