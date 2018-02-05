A cinema hall in Jodhpur will hold a special screening of Padmaavat on Monday for four people – Rajasthan High Court Justice Sandeep Mehta and three other staff members – who will watch the movie to determine whether it “distorts facts” or “hurts the image of Rani Padmini”, as alleged in a complaint.

This is believed to be the first time Padmaavat will be screened in Rajasthan, where the Multiplex Association of India said its members will not screen the film even though the Supreme Court lifted the ban imposed by the state. Members of the association in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa, too, had said they will not screen Padmaavat.

The movie will be screened at 8 pm. It comes after the Rajasthan High Court issued an order on a petition filed by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, The Indian Express reported. The filmmaker had asked the court to quash an FIR filed against him and actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Deedwana Police Station in March 2017.

The FIR was filed by Virendra Singh and Nagpal Singh, who alleged that the film “distorted facts” and “hurt the image of Rani Padmini”, IANS reported. “This court is of the firm opinion that the screening of the movie is essential for securing the ends of justice,” Justice Mehta said.

At least 200 police officers will be deployed at the cinema hall and in areas around it during the screening, DNA reported.