The sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 Paris terror attacks went on trial in Brussels on Monday, Reuters reported.

The Belgian court is trying Salah Abdeslam not for the Paris attack, but for the attempted murder of police officers in Brussels during his arrest in March 2016, BBC reported. Abdeslam is not expected to go on trial for the Paris attacks till 2020, the report said.

The 28-year-old was among the gunmen and suicide bombers who attacked a Paris concert hall, stadium, restaurants and bars in November 2015. The attacks left 130 people dead and hundreds more wounded. Abdeslam fled Paris soon after and was hiding in a flat in Brussels.

In March 2016, the police raided the flat and came under fire from inside. Three officers were injured, but not before another suspect was killed. Abdeslam and another suspect, Sofiane Ayari, who was arrested with him, will face trial this week. Both men are expected face up to 40 years in jail.

Authorities said Abdeslam has not started cooperating in the Paris attacks investigation yet, The Guardian reported.

For the trial this week, French authorities will ferry Abdeslam to Brussels and back to a France jail just across the border every day, BBC reported.