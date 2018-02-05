A swarm of bees stung devotees at a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Jambai village in Erode district on Sunday, killing two and seriously injuring four, PTI reported.

Several devotees had gathered for a ceremony at the Muniappan temple. The smoke from a fire that had been lit for a ritual at the temple drifted towards a tree where a hive was located, the police said. This led to the bees coming out of the hive and attacking six devotees.

The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where two men, aged 70 and 65 years, died.