Tamil Nadu: Bee attack at a temple kills two, seriously injures four
The smoke from a fire lit for a ritual drifted towards a hive, triggering the bees.
A swarm of bees stung devotees at a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Jambai village in Erode district on Sunday, killing two and seriously injuring four, PTI reported.
Several devotees had gathered for a ceremony at the Muniappan temple. The smoke from a fire that had been lit for a ritual at the temple drifted towards a tree where a hive was located, the police said. This led to the bees coming out of the hive and attacking six devotees.
The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, where two men, aged 70 and 65 years, died.