The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday booked billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi for allegedly cheating Punjab National Bank of Rs 280.7 crore in 2017, PTI reported.

Modi’s brother Nishal, and their business partner Mehul Chinubhai Choksi, were among the four people booked in the case.

Officials said the Central Bureau of Investigation acted on a complaint filed by the Punjab National Bank. The bank had also claimed that some of its own officials were involved in the cheating case.

Nirav Modi is a designer and the founder of Firestar Diamond, which has boutiques across three continents, NDTV reported. In January, Income Tax officials had raided his offices in Delhi, Surat and Jaipur.