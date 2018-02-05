The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea calling for two Delhi and District Cricket Association documents in connection with a defamation suit Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has filed against him and five others, PTI reported.

Referring to a cross-examination of Jaitley, the court said that questions put to the minister were not relevant to the case. The court added that it was unsure in which direction the cross-examination was headed, and allowed Kejriwal to summon only two documents – from February 10, 2003, and April 6, 2003, for the purpose of the questioning.

However, the high court declined Kejriwal’s plea to summon the entire minutes of meetings of the Delhi and District Cricket Association when Jaitley was its president between 1999 and 2013. The court had dismissed a similar appeal by the Delhi chief minister in October 2017.

Kejriwal and five other leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party are facing a Rs 10-crore defamation suit for alleging that Jaitley had misused funds and his position while he was the Delhi and District Cricket Association president.

Kejriwal is also facing a separate Rs 10-crore defamation suit filed by Jaitley, who claimed that the AAP leader’s former lawyer Ram Jethmalani used “scandalous words” while cross-examining the Bharatiya Janata Party leader.